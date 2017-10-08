Poll: Professional Football Is No Longer America’s Favorite Sport – Favorability Drops 31%

Bad news for the NFL. It appears that, in spite of their delusion that actions don’t have consequences, it simply isn’t true. The Winston Group recently conducted a poll of major league sports fans including NFL fans. The website of The Winston Group describes their mission, saying, “Our center-right firm offers opinion research and strategic consulting services to a wide range of political, non-profit, corporate and advocacy clients.”

The results of the poll are not favorable for the NFL in terms of their numbers, specifically in light of the ongoing ‘kneeling for the anthem’ controversy, which the NFL owners and Commissioner have done nothing about, but which infuriates patriotic Americans across the nation. And according to this poll, those patriots are taking their major league sports business elsewhere. The numbers don’t lie.

The analysis for Winston notes, “More critically for the NFL, the fall off in favorables occurred among important audiences. Among males, NFL favorables fell 23 percent, going from 68 percent to 45 percent. In looking at a more specific audience, males 34-54, NFL favorables fell 31 percent, going from 73 percent to 42 percent. Among this group, the NFL has a surprising negative image, as it went from +54 percent in August to -5 percent in September.”

The NFL, its owners, and its Commissioner, are more afraid of angering the radical and sorely uninformed millionaire Leftists kneeling on their sidelines, than they are of losing their fan base. And that cowardice, illustrated by the league’s spineless refusal to hold employees to standards of conduct listed in its own rule book, is the reason, along with the player’s disrespect, that the NFL is hemorrhaging fans and money at an unprecedented rate.

Many Americans who love this nation aren’t going to sit around and be flipped the proverbial “bird” by a bunch of immature wealthy men who play a game for living. These guys are literally living the American Dream and then using that platform to spit on the Americans, both past and present, who make it possible. And these players are killing the profits of the very entity which pays them their millions. The NFL player’s roster is 75% African American. So, when the predominantly African American kneeling protesters aren’t getting offered big contracts any more, they can look right in the mirror at the perpetrators and blame themselves.

Here are the Winston poll numbers, including those of the NCAA and some major league sports.

August 2017

Major League Baseball-61 percent favorable to 13 percent unfavorable.

National Football League-57 percent favorable to 23 percent unfavorable.

NCAA football-53 percent favorable to 16 percent unfavorable.

NCAA basketball-48 percent favorable to 17 percent unfavorable.

National Basketball Association-47 percent unfavorable to 23 percent unfavorable.

Compare to:

September 2017

Major League Baseball-63 percent favorable to 16 percent unfavorable.

NCAA football-51 percent favorable to 21 percent unfavorable.

National Basketball Association-46 percent favorable to 28 percent unfavorable.

NCAA basketball-45 percent favorable to 25 percent unfavorable.

National Football League-44 percent favorable to 40 percent unfavorable.

The NFL is no longer America’s favorite professional sport. Winston says every single NFL demographic fan group saw a decrease. The honor of top sport now belongs to Major League Baseball. And hopefully the MLB has learned what not to do, by watching the NFL implode on itself due to poor leadership.

Actions and inactions have consequences. And in the case of the NFL, those actions and inactions are killing the biggest moneymaker in professional sports. Shortsighted doesn’t even begin to describe it.