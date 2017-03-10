Popular Five-Term Mayor takes BOLD STANCE on Refugees, and something MAJOR happens…

His name is Chris Louras and he is a 5 term Mayor who has lost his re-election bid after he became the creator of a plan to resettle 100 Syrian refugees in a very small town under his watch, Rutland, VT.

Back in April of 2016, this mayor made a surprise announcement to the public, which was this small town of only 16,500 people would be accepting 100 Syrian refugees all before the end of 2017.

Then the backstory got out, and he was exposed. He had been meeting with refugee resettlement representatives and government officials in secret all to develop and execute the plan.

He didn’t even inform the Board of Alderman or consult in the operation.

The Boston Globe reported in May 2016 that the refugee resettlement program would,

“gradually send Rutland more Syrian refugees than are currently living anywhere else in New England. . . The influx would be a jolt of instant cultural diversity for Rutland, where there are no mosques and no other Syrian immigrants.”

Despite all the concerns that were born out from the voices of the residents, the effort to complete the largest refugee resettlement contract continues and the contractors set up an office in the town to begin bringing them all in.

The residents started asking them questions. The contractor, United States Committee for Refugees and Immigrants, were asked to provide public-record documents, and they refused.

Stating that they didn’t want to give out the information because “all sorts of people will come out of the woodwork…”

Vermont has a history of resettling refugees, however, the large number of refugees combined with the lack of information and the secrecy of the plan caused many residents to lose confidence in the mayor. While the mayor did receive approval to begin accepting refugees due to Pres. Trump’s executive order, only two Syrian families have been resettled in the town.