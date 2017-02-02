President Trump DEFENDS Free Speech After Riots On Berkeley Campus- Issues Open-Ended WARNING

The riots on the UC Berkeley campus yesterday are great proof that liberals can’t help but act like petulant children when they don’t get their way. Unlike children, however, the rioters got violent and smashed up businesses as well as the student union.

All because Milo Yiannopoulos was set to speak at the school. Eventually his security had to evacuate him because students were literally breaking into the building he was in.

From Independent Journal Review:

On Wednesday night, a planned talk by controversial Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos prompted violence and destruction across the University of California Berkeley campus. While initially, peaceful members of the crowds had gathered to protest Yiannopoulos—who had been invited by the Berkeley College Republicans club—deviant rioters began to assault bystanders, light fires, and clash with riot police before moving into the city of Berkeley to vandalize and loot businesses. As Yahoo! News reports, the unrest caught the attention of President Trump, who took to social media to condemn the situation: If U.C. Berkeley does not allow free speech and practices violence on innocent people with a different point of view – NO FEDERAL FUNDS? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 2, 2017 For what it’s worth, UC Berkeley research projects received $370 million in federal funding during the 2015-2016 fiscal year—a significant portion of the $673.9 million in total funding.

I don’t see anywhere in the Constitution that we have to fund colleges, so they might want to tread lightly when it comes to a man as rash as Trump.