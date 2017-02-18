President Trump Makes HUGE Promise To Prime Minister Netanyahu- Will It Work?

Prime Minister Netanyahu spoke out recently in a press conference about the support he has received since Donald Trump was elected by the American people to lead our country. Following eight years co-existing with President Barack H. Obama, Israel was in for a happy surprise with the way the UNited States and Israel will be working together in the future.

According to the Conservative Tribune they have made plans to work together to overcome the setbacks of the last presidency in terms of policy in the Middle East, specifically with Irna.

During President Donald Trump’s momentous press conference Wednesday alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, he promised that Iran will never be permitted to construct a nuclear weapon. “One of the worst deals I’ve ever seen is the Iran deal,” he said, according to the White House transcript. “My administration has already imposed new sanctions on Iran, and I will do more to prevent Iran from ever developing — I mean ever — a nuclear weapon.”

In reference to President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Netanyahu said,

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

“You call for confronting Iran’s terrorist regime, preventing Iran from realizing this terrible deal into a nuclear arsenal, and you have said that the United States is committed to preventing Iran from getting nuclear weapons,” he said.

“You call for the defeat of ISIS. Under your leadership, I believe we can reverse the rising tide of radical Islam. And in this great task, as in so many others, Israel stands with you and I stand with you.