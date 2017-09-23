President Trump On NFL Nat’l Anthem Protesters: ‘Get Those SOBs Off the Field!’ [VIDEO]

Donald Trump was his normal bombastic self during a speech delivered in Alabama on Friday night for a rally for Senate candidate Luther Strange.

He took some time out of his speech to specifically target NFL players who protest the national anthem. He hoped NFL owners would fire those who refused to stand, such as Colin Kapernick. He got the ball rolling when he said that Luther Strange, and his constituents, respect the flag. This received a roar from the crowd to which Trump responded he would “love” to see NFL owners fire these players. ‘Murica!

I think this whole protest thing is silly. Who cares what these overpaid, roided-up, man children think? They have every right to protest, but the owners have every right to care if they do or not. If the national anthem was sung every day at my job, and I refused to stand because some white kid got shot by the cops for attacking them, I would expect to be fired. It is what it is. The president, of course, was pandering to his audience.

“Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, say: ‘Get that son of a bitch off the field right now. Out. He’s fired!’ They don’t know it…they’re friends of mine, many of them. They don’t know it. They’ll be the most popular person in the country.”

Trump wishes NFL owners would tell anthem protesters "get that son of a bitch off the field right now" pic.twitter.com/gq4EH3lNoY — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) September 23, 2017

Of course, the moron brigade was out and about with faux outrage and pearl clutching. It’s too easy to upset some people apparently. Maybe their mothers didn’t love them enough as children, or something.

They really let Trump do and say whatever TF he wants. Shit is crazy. — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) September 23, 2017

Yes, of course! The all encompassing “they” “let” Trump say whatever he wants. “They” were much more severe with their restrictions with previous presidents. Barf.

Trump is smart. He realizes this is causing a ratings decline for the NFL. If there is one thing the President understands, it’s ratings.

“When the NFL ratings are down massively, massively. The NFL ratings are down massively. The NFL ratings are down massively. Now the number one reason happens to be they like watching what’s happening…with yours truly. They like what’s happening. Because you know today if you hit too hard –15 yards! Throw him out of the game! They had that last week. I watched for a couple of minutes. Two guys, just really beautiful tackle. Boom, 15 yards! The referee gets on television, his wife is sitting at home, she’s so proud of him. They’re ruining the game. That’s what they want to do. They want to hit. They want to hit! It’s ruining the game.”

Do you agree with the President? Have you stopped watching the NFL because of these things?