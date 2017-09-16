Professor Says It’s A Privilege To Teach “Future Dead Cops”- Police Union Responds

John Jay College of Criminal Justice, founded in 1964, has self-identifying member of Antifa working for them. What a riot, pun intended.

John Jay College Professor Michael Isaacson has come under fire for tweeting it was a “privilege to teach future dead cops.”

Some of y'all might think it sucks being an anti-fascist teaching at John Jay College but I think it's a privilege to teach future dead cops — Mike Isaacson (@VulgarEconomics) August 23, 2017

“Some of y’all might think it sucks being an anti-fascist teaching at John Jay College but I think it’s a privilege to teach future dead cops,” Professor Michael Isaacson tweeted on August 23. Astoundingly, the tweet has not been deleted. This thug is loud and proud that he is a professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice. Here is their phone number if you would like to complain: (212) 237-8000. Be my guest and light up their phones.

“I was talking about police as an agent of control that is actually in less control of the public than it’s supposed to be,” Isaacson said, weasel-wording his defense of his tweet. What a pathetic human being. “I don’t have a problem with individual police officers — I mean, I teach them — but I don’t like policing as an institution. Police officers are agents of that institution,” he quipped.

What a scumbag. I guess if I was a college professor I would tone down the whole “future dead” students rhetoric. Maybe I would try to get my students to respect me and respect their profession?

New York City’s largest police union agrees with me. They are demanding that this turd gets fired from his teaching post at John Jay College. “Michael Isaacson harbors total disdain for the active and future police officers that he teaches at John Jay College,” said Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association President Patrick Lynch.

“Recent media reports have revealed Mr. Isaacson’s disgusting anti-police attitudes and his gleeful embrace of political violence, including violence against police officers, as expressed in his own social media postings,” Mr. Lynch added. “It is absolutely outrageous that an individual who holds and expresses these views could be employed by any academic institution, much less one that counts an overwhelming number of New York City police officers as among its students, alumni, and faculty members”

I couldn’t agree more.

Tucker Carlson takes on this cretin on his show. Check out the exchange below, it’s well worth your time. And don’t forget to call the college as many times as you can.