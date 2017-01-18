Protester Lights Himself On FIRE At Trump’s Hotel Because…The Constitution!?

I take my rights as a human being and as an American very seriously, and I would do anything necessary to stand up for them. That being said, I don’t find lighting yourself on fire to be “necessary” and in fact I would probably go out of my way to avoid doing it.

My opinions on the matter are not shared by this unnamed protestor, who thought he would make a stand and light his shirt on fire to show that he hates Trump. Interesting choice, but so was his explanation regarding why he did it.

Some moron decided that the was going to stand up for “the constitution” and light himself on fire in front of the Trump Tower to prove a point. Not sure how the two correlate, but hey, who am I to question this genius?

So he does it, and it’s caught on film, which is embedded below for your viewing pleasure. Don’t worry, he doesn’t burn to death. The fire gets as far as his shirt and then he pulls out the “stop, drop, and roll method.”

#BREAKING: Man lights fire near #TrumpInternationalHotel. Employees call police. Man told me he's from CA & protesting #TrumpInauguration pic.twitter.com/noUwttKRL5 — Shomari Stone (@shomaristone) January 18, 2017

He was treated for minor burns at the hospital, but wasn’t arrested for this stunt.

When asked what prompted him to do such a thing, his answer made little to no sense to those of us who aren’t insane.

“I tried to light myself on fire as an act of protest. (I’m protesting) the fact that we’ve elected somebody who is completely incapable of respecting the constitution of the United States.”

Yes, I’m sure the Founding Fathers would be slapping you on your charred back right now if they could have seen your act of utter heroism.

Let’s hope none of his uber liberal friends hear about this, because then they’ll have to scream at him for expanding his carbon footprint by lighting his clothes on fire.

Alec Baldwin, Bill De Blasio and Michael Moore plan to demonstrate outside the Trump Tower on the day of the inauguration. As of now, there is no word on whether they plan to follow this young man’s method of protest.