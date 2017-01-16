Protesters Who Block Roads Are About To Start Thinking TWICE If this Lawmaker Has His Way!

Protestors who block roads are really the worst kind of people and deserve any ill-fate which befalls them while engaging in this stupid, childish and dangerous expression of hatred.

One lawmaker doesn’t think in quite those terms, but she has an idea that I think comes in at a close second.

From The Conservative Tribune:

Over the past two years, a common tactic of protesters has been to block major highways in an attempt to get massive media coverage and spread their message throughout America. Instead of rallying Americans to their cause, these forms of protest have actually turned a great many Americans against the protesters because what they are doing is incredibly unsafe. One Minnesota lawmaker, Republican state Rep. Kathy Lohmer, has introduced legislation that would increase the penalty for any protesters who tried to block traffic in future protests, KARE reported. Currently, blocking a highway in Minnesota is only a “simple misdemeanor,” which is punished by 90 days in jail, maximum, and a $1,000 fine. Under Lohmer’s new bill, the charge would be upgraded to a “gross misdemeanor.” This upgrade would increase the jail time to a maximum of one year, and the fine to $3,000. This theoretically should act as a deterrent to anyone looking to cause trouble in the future. “People worry about if they’re in an ambulance trying to get to the hospital, they’re in a car trying to get to the airport or trying to visit someone who’s sick and dying, they can’t get where they need to go,” Lohmer told KARE.

While I’m not a fan of more laws, something needs to be done to ensure the safety of those using the roads for emergency travel.