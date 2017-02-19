Pruitt To The Rescue! Trump Says EPA Was ‘Clogging Up The Veins Of Our Country’

I don’t think there’s a soul on this Earth – except maybe the people at the EPA – who think that the Environmental Protection Agency has actually had a positive effect on the people of the United States, let alone the planet.

President Donald Trump appointed Scott Pruitt as head of the EPA with the soul purpose of making live easier for the American people.

From The Washington Examiner:

President Trump praised his newly sworn-in head of the Environmental Protection Agency at his rally in Melbourne, Fla., saying he’ll represent a “big difference” in reversing the actions of the Obama administration that were “clogging up the veins of our country.”

“He’ll do so good,” Trump told the crowd.

Trump said Pruitt may have projects that get “rejected,” in what was probably a reference to the courts, but assured that they would be “rejected quickly.”

“For the most part they’re going to be accepted, they’re going to be environmentally friendly, and he is going to be a great secretary,” he added

Taking aim at the EPA under President Obama, Trump suggested that Pruitt will work to undo many of the Obama-era environmental regulations that made it “impossible to navigate for companies” and promised that jobs would soon return to the U.S.

“It’s going to be a big difference, Trump said, “because, they were clogging up the veins of our country with the environmental impact statements, and all of the rules and regulations.”

Pruitt, the former attorney general of Oklahoma, faced a contentious confirmation process in the Senate, with most Democrats faulting him for leading litigation efforts against some of the Obama EPA’s signature regulations, including the Clean Power Plan, the centerpiece of the Obama administration’s climate change agenda. He was also criticized for being a skeptic of climate change, doubting that manmade use of fossil fuels being its primary cause.

He was confirmed by a 52-46 vote and was sworn in Friday.