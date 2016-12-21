Proof That Public School Is FAILING In One Chart – This Has To Change!

It’s common knowledge that the American public education system kinda sucks. There’s no other way to say it.

If you want a tangible way of expressing how the government is failing our children, we have the chart for you.

screenshot-2014-03-16-13-56-49

We like to pride ourselves on our high spending on education, but the results are not anywhere where they need to be. Essentially, teachers are over-paid, over-educated babysitters for our kids, but aren’t actually teaching them anything.

The evidence?

trends-in-public-schooling

There is something really, REALLY wrong with our education system where our spending is skyrocketing and our test scores are moving in quite the opposite direction.

Our Department of Education needs to do some soul searching and ask themselves why they’re looking at such dismal results.

