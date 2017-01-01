Putin Sends New Year’s Greetings To 38 Leaders… Guess Who He Left Out?

Vladmir Putin went out of his way to snub President Obama this new year.

Putin sent out New Year’s greetings to 38 world leaders, but there was a glaring omission that has people talking. It’s clear that the Russian President isn’t exactly pleased with the American President, and is eagerly awaiting Trump’s inauguration.

Putin mad mention of his relationships with many western leaders, including former US Presidents Bush Jr. and Sr.

French President Francois Hollande

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

UK Prime Minister Teresa May

And Pope Francis

There was absolutely zero mention of current President Obama, though Putin did congratulate President-elect Trump on the Kremlin’s website.

Vladimir Putin congratulated US President-elect Donald Trump on Christmas and the New Year. In his message of greetings, the Russian President expressed hope that after Donald Trump is sworn in as US president, the two states, acting in a constructive and pragmatic manner, will be able to take real steps to restore the mechanisms of bilateral cooperation in various areas and take their interaction in the international arena to a whole new level. “Major global and regional challenges that our countries have confronted in recent years clearly confirm that Russia-US relations are an important factor in ensuring stability and security in the modern world,” reads the message sent to Donald Trump.

It would seem that Putin has completely written off President Obama, as if his term has already ended. While that’s all well and good for him, we Americans are still going to have to suffer through the next 18 days of Obama’s send off tantrum.