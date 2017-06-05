Putin Speaks To Americans On Russian Conspiracy Theories- ‘Have You All LOST Your Minds Over There?’

Is it weird that I find Putin more reliable than the press? At this point, I am nearly convinced that American mainstream journalists actually hate Americans. I find Putin to be patriotic even though that sounds quite odd to hear, but when compared to the mainstream media and similar types of cowards, it is one thing I can compliment the guy on, whether or not that is bad news for America.

I wouldn’t characterize Vlad as “honest” or “trustworthy” and neither would most Russians, including his fans … but he is a genuine patriot while most Western leaders don’t care about their own.

I have to also say though…Putin seemed rather unamused that Me-Again Kelly came across as just another delusional Fake News Media Clown who is out to get the scoop even if it has to be dug up from nothing in order to make a story that will sell.

In this interview with kelly he mocked conspiracy theories that linked President Trump to his own government. He asked Megyn Kelly himself whether American had “all lost your senses over there.” One of my favorite parts…that I wish I could have answered for him. Why yes, we have the senses of our left side have all been lost. Lost so badly that they are going to create the world they fear the most with their own bare hands. Idiots.

Anyhow, I digress..back to this interview.

Putin dismissed any notion that he had any close relationship with former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, and further laughed at the idea that Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, had any dealings with Russia. (That one was wildly ridiculous from the start…)

These were his words on the matter:

“For me, this is just amazing. You created a sensation out of nothing. And out of this sensation, you turned it into a weapon of war against the current president. Well, this is, you know, you’re just, you people are so creative over there. Good job. Your lives must be boring.”

However, soon enough this well deserved mockery became must more intense:

Kelly: “There have been questions in America about Donald Trump’s finances. He hasn’t released his tax returns. There have been questions about this secret Russian dossier, which he says is fake, but which purports to have blackmail information in it generated by the Russians. There have been questions about the communications between the Kremlin and the Trump campaign. All of which has Americans asking, “Do you have something damaging on our president?”

Putin: “Well, this is just another load of nonsense. Where would we get this information from? Why, did we have some special relationship with him? We didn’t have any relationship at all. There was a time when he used to come to Moscow. But you know, I never met with him. We have a lot of Americans who visit us. Right now, I think we have representatives from a hundred American companies that have come to Russia. Do you think we’re gathering compromising information on all of them right now or something? Are you all, have you all lost your senses over there?”

Obviously, there is A LOT about Putin not to trust, lest we forget he was raised as an agent of the KGB. But it doesn’t take a genius to know a circus when he sees it.