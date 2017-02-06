Radical Judge Who Ruled Against Trump Declared ‘Black Lives Matter’ From Bench

The federal judge who ruled on President Trump’s immigration ban, and put a temporary stop to it, made national headlines last year when he asserted “Black Lives Matter” from the bench. Now this is of course true. Lives matter. All of them.

Unless your ISIS…Screw those guys.

U.S. District Judge James Robart, who was appointed by George W. Bush, repeated the slogan while presiding over a case detailing the execution of new police practices in Seattle. It was the first time a federal judge officially came out in full-throated support for the group, from behind the bench.

But it’s Seattle, so what would you expect?

The city’s police department has been under scrutiny for the use of excessive force that fell disproportionately on non-white residents, and had agreed to make alterations in order to avert a federal lawsuit. But the police union had been holding up the carrying out of the changes, because they required adjustments to their current contracts, and required a long drawn out negotiation to move forward.

Robart of course was unhappy with the tactic, and decided to lash out at the Union and the police. “The court and the citizens of Seattle will not be held hostage for increased payments and benefits. I’m sure the entire city of Seattle would march behind me.”

He then explicitly spoke about the Black Lives Matter movement, citing false statistics on police shootings that got the percentage of the population that is black wrong, before declaring: “Black lives matter.” His comment reportedly astonished the courtroom, and some present were audibly appalled at his expression of support for the movement.

Trump had a Tweet primed and ready for Robart on Saturday morning in the wake of the injunction ruling, calling him out as a “so-called judge” who is taking away the country’s ability to prevent attacks.

Trump Tweeted out:



“The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned!”