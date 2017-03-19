A Radical Leftist Artist Shows How RIDICULOUS She Is When She Reveals TRUMP Billboard…

A very unbalanced Californian artist Karen Fiorito, gave motorists driving on Phoenix’s Grand Avenue something to look at when they pass, as a massive billboard with nuclear mushroom cloud, clown faces, and dollar sign swastikas are shown hovering over President Donald Trump’s face…Not in good taste at all, but what do you expect from the radical left.

Fiorito explained:

“I think a lot of people are feeling this way and I’m just trying to express what I think is on a lot of people’s minds these days. Something that really concerned us was this idea of a dictatorship where things were going in a certain direction.”

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

This is where Fiorito loses me. Her over the top display of ‘art’ is not congruent with the facts. No, it’s fear mongering – on her part. This woman doesn’t even know what a dictatorship is. A dictator is one who dictates what you can and can’t do…Like make a citizen purchase overpriced healthcare or else be fined. A dictator is a person that does everything to hold themselves unaccountable for their actions, while shifting the blame on others…Like blaming President Bush for the ‘Fast and Furious’ scandal.

A dictator is someone who adheres NOT to the law of the land, and instead ‘dictates’ their own personal agenda no matter what laws, checks, or balances stand in the way…

A dictator was Barack Hussein Obama.

The contentious billboard was placed on Friday as part of the annual three-day stuffy Art Detour event in downtown Phoenix.

The billboard’s owner, Beatrice Moore, who also authorized the exhibit, stating the banner imagery would remain up as long as Trump is in office…No matter how well he does his duty.

“Some of these issues are so important you can’t not speak out.”

I have yet to hear a single complaint that holds actual material evidence to back it up. Where is that Trump id going to take away gay marriage? It’s not going to happen, he doesn’t care about that. It’s this and so many other unsubstantiated complaints that completely drive me insane!

Fiorito is nothing more than a partisan, ‘my team only’ hack. That’s it.