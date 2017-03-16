Rand Paul response: McCain’s the poster child for term limits

John McCain is really out of control and seriously needs to be removed from his Senate seat. I don’t know if Arizona has a recall procedure. But, if they don’t maybe he can be given a mental competency test?

Hot Air

Isn’t it grand to return to the days of comity and collegiality in the Senate? If you missed the first volley in the feud breaking out between interventionist extraordinaire John McCain and isolationist stalwart Rand Paul, be sure to read Allahpundit’s fun post from yesterday about McCain’s accusation that Paul has begun

working for Vladimir Putin, who has become the Great American Boogeyman of the past year. Paul objected to an effort to add the Balkan nation of Montenegro to NATO, which would then compel the US to respond to any military attack on the country. After getting accused of being a traitor, Paul responded this morning by stating that McCain’s presence in the US Senate is a “strong case for term limits,” and that he might be mentally ill to boot.

