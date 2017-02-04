Remember CLOCK BOY? He’s Back And A Judge Just Took His Lunch Money

So who remembers “Clock Boy” the media darling that used his clock-bomb lookalike to stage a fake national narrative of Islamophobia in America?

Let’s jog that memory of yours. Ahmed Mohamed was arrested at his high school for bringing in a homemade clock (that didn’t tell the time) that looked exactly like a briefcase bomb. The media rapidly took Mohamed’s side, reporting that he’d been arrested simply for bringing a homemade clock to school, and was only wrongly labeled as a “bomb” because he happened to be a Muslim, and the school administrators and the police where racist Islamophobes…Never mind that it looked, well…

LIKE A BOMB.

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

After having thousands of supporters online, and receiving an invitation from Obama to come to The White House, and receiving scholarships, and moving to the Middle East because apparently everyone was racist in Texas…Ahmed’s father also saw the need to file a $15 million lawsuit against Fox News, Glenn Beck, the Mayor of Irving, and Ben Shapiro because they all actually did their homework and reported the story according to the FACTS.

Last month, Glenn Beck received some news that brightened his day. The charges were slapped down. They were dismissed thanks to little something called “Strategic Lawsuit Against Public Participation,” which means “a lawsuit that is intended to censor, intimidate, and silence critics by burdening them with the cost of a legal defense until they abandon their criticism or opposition.” The Anti-SLAPP motion awarded Glenn Beck attorney fees and court costs for the dismissed case.

Ben Shapiro also received a bit of a relief from the ludicrous lawsuit filed against him:

Daily Wire Editor-In-Chief Ben Shapiro did nothing wrong in questioning the motives of Ahmed “Clock Boy” Mohamed, a Muslim student who was detained by police after building a “clock” that resembled a bomb, a Texas court ruled. A Dallas County District Court judge this week dismissed a defamation lawsuit filed against Shapiro by Mohamed’s father, Mohamed Mohamed, over Shapiro’s comments about the September 2015 incident at MacArthur High School in Irving.

He tweeted out a photo of the dismissal on his Twitter account yesterday: