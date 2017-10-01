Remember When Miley Cyrus “Threatened” To Leave U.S. If Trump Won? Her Tune Changed

In early 2016, with the Trump election victory still uppermost in what’s apparently left of her mind, pre-teen-idol-turned-raunchy-awards-show-porn-star-turned-supposed-wholesome-farm-girl Miley Cyrus said that if Trump was really her President, she was leaving the country. Below is her actual quote, crude language, classless imagery and all.

“We’re all just f—ing jam between his rich ass toes!” she wrote. “Honestly f— this s— I am moving if this is my president! I don’t say things I don’t mean!”

Well, as always happens with these empty threats designed to guilt Americans into voting for Hillary, she is now retracting that statement. Of course she is. Because what other nation can provide her the opportunities for star power, money and a luxurious celebrity lifestyle that the US provides? She’d be no one in another country. Unless of course they watch Hannah Montana reruns.

This past week, Ms. Cyrus said, “I’m not leaving the country, that’s dumb. Because that’s me abandoning my country when I think I’ve got a good thing to say to my country. And trust me, I hear every day on my Instagram, ‘Just leave already! When are you going to leave?’ Wherever I am, my voice is going to be heard, and I’ll make sure of it.”

Of course this is just devastating news for reasonable Americans who thought they finally had a real chance to get her off American soil. No, she’s here to stay and bonus, America gets to hear her “voice.” Of course, coming from a woman who uses profanity all the time, wears next to nothing any chance she gets, simulates sex on stage, and routinely has crass and ignoble things to say, that’s a scary thing. No thanks, Miley. We’d rather hear nails on a chalkboard or perhaps an air raid siren. Keep your childish voice to yourself. Put some clothes on. And wash your mouth out with soap. Then apologize to America for being so offensively crude.

Celebrities like Miley always get our hopes up that they will actually leave, then they never do. It really is disappointing. Don’t worry Miley, #OurPresident has just about zero concern for your silly threats and crazy ideas. He’s got actual dangerous crazy people to handle, people like Kim Jong Un and ISIS.

So go back to your little world of twerking and tweeting and leave the rest of America alone. It’s a shame what happened to you in the space of a few years since you were a cute little girl. Now you’ve become exhibit A for celebrities not raising their children in the limelight. Look what it’s done to you. Here’s hoping that at some point, you grow up and get a grip. But don’t worry, we won’t hold our breath.