Weasel Rep. Frederica Wilson Now Claiming Gen. Kelly Used Racial Slur Against Her

I had never heard of Democratic Representative Frederica Wilson before this week and honestly, she’s one of those people (like Maxine Waters) who I would be totally okay never hearing from/about ever again. She’s completely off her rocker, disrespectful, selfish, and extraordinarily tone deaf.

The fact that she eavesdropped on President Trump’s extremely personal phone call with a Gold Star mother and then reported half-truths to a bloodthirsty media is unthinkable.

Upon being called out by General Kelly, she continued her brainless tirade by using the old liberal standby; the race card.

When General Kelly addressed her statement from the podium, Wilson’s reaction was to call herself a “rock star,” something that she is positively not.

“You mean to tell me,” she giggled “that I have become so important that the White House is following me and my words? That is amazing. That is absolutely phenomenal. I will have to tell my kids that I’m a rock star now.”

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now

Yes, apparently the goofy outfits she wears weren’t generating enough attention for her, so she decided to take to the media to lie about what the President said in a private phone call. Being an over-payed, lying wench does not a rock star make, pookie.

Kelly had expressed his amazement and disappointment at Wilson’s actions in a statement.

“It stuns me that a member of Congress would’ve listened in on that conversation,” Kelly said. “I thought at least that was sacred. You know, when I was a kid growing up a lot of things were sacred in this country. Women were looked upon with great honor. That’s obviously not the case anymore.”

At some point in his speech, he used what Wilson is deeming a “racist term,” and Lord knows we’re never going to hear the end of it.

“That’s a racist term, too. I’m thinking about that one. We looked it up in the dictionary because I had never heard of an empty barrel. And I don’t like to be dragged into something like that,” she whined. “The only thing I want to be dragged into right now is getting back our girls who are the victims of Boko Haram in Nigeria.”

That’s right, the term “empty barrel” is racist. It certainly can’t mean that she’s stupid, or that she is devoid of any compassion, love, empathy, or feeling. No, clearly this was a racial attack against her because in the Democrat playbook, everything is racist until proven otherwise.

Spare me.