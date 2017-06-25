REPORT: Bernie Sanders And Wife Being Investigated by FBI

You’ve heard by now that everyone’s favorite Socialist and his missus are under investigation by the FBI, but now they’re getting all lawyered up in anticipation that this might go somewhere bad.

Couldn’t have happened to a nicer con-man.

On a side note, how do you think Democrats feel knowing that the only two candidates who really had a chance on their side are both in trouble with the law? Meh, they probably don’t care. It’s all about the agenda.

The FBI was reported to be investigating Bernie Sanders’ wife, Jane, last month for allegedly committing fraud during her tenure as President of Burlington College from 2004 to 2011.

A $10M loan from People’s United Bank in 2010 is the center of the investigation. Apparently it was used to purchase 33 acres of land for the college, but investigators are claiming that Mrs. Sanders fudged donor levels in an effort to make it appear that the school was in a better financial position.

She promised that the college could count on $2.6M in donations to pay for the land, according to the loan application. Unfortunately, she only managed to raise one quarter of that over the next four years, putting the school in bankruptcy in May of 2016.

Investigators are saying that the numbers aren’t adding up.

From The Hill:

The report cites an example where Corinne Bove Maietta pledged to give $1 million over half a decade, according to the 2010 loan application. Maietta, however, says she did not make that pledge, saying she offered a bequest of an unspecified amount to be paid to the college when she died, the report said.

Awe, isn’t that precious? Husband and wife, both in positions of power, both stealing money. It’s like Cinderella, if Cinderella was a thief and Prince Charming was a Socialist scumbag.

Can’t say I feel bad for them.