REPORT: IBM meets Trump, has MAJOR hiring announcement for America

IBM meets Trump, has MAJOR hiring announcement for America

So America…are you tired of winning yet?

Never. Am I right?

IBM President and CEO Ginni Rometty have an announcement to make.

They have plans to hire 2,000 U.S. military veterans, and those plans were born out of a meeting Friday with President Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Over a four-year period, the veterans will be hired as part of a software training and certification initiative. Rometty will also announce plans for 20 new Pathways in Technology Early College High Schools, part of a public-private partnership program that offers information technology education. Rometty will be one of a number of tech leaders set to attend the meeting where worker training will be discussed, part of the German chancellor’s first visit with Trump in the White House, Axios reported. Rometty is a member of the President’s Strategic and Policy Forum, comprised of some of America’s leading business leaders, which was created in early December to advise Trump and help him put together his economic agenda.

For sometime now there has been pressure for multiple business leaders to bail out of the council, especially now after Trump’s two travel ban orders made to to temporarily place blocks on refugees and immigration from numerous high-risk countries.

The first to cower out was Uber CEO Travis Kalanick, who left the council early on after this push was being made.

His concer?

He worried that his membership would be seen as an endorsement of the president’s agenda.

Asshat. Oops…did I type that out loud?

Anyhow.. I cannot imagine a group of people that deserve this opportunity anymore than our veterans do. It feels good to have a president in the White House that understands that it’s important to take care of the ones who took care of us first.

Commonsense…isn’t so common with the left, so thank you President Trump, thank you.