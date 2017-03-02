Republicans Hiding NEW Obamacare Draft Under Shroud Of Secrecy- Dems FUMING!

Republicans are sending Dems into fits by hiding their newest Obamacare repeal bill. Suddenly they care about transparency in the government? Seems a bit suspicious to me.

The apoplectic party is claiming that the new bill is being treated “a bit like a top-secret surveillance intercept” and they are less than pleased.

Cry me a river.

From Bloomberg:

The document is being treated a bit like a top-secret surveillance intercept. It is expected to be available to members and staffers on the House Energy and Commerce panel starting Thursday, but only in a dedicated reading room, one Republican lawmaker and a committee aide said. Nobody will be given copies to take with them. The unusual secrecy is a reflection of the sensitivity — and the stakes — surrounding the GOP effort to rewrite the Affordable Care Act, a top priority of President Donald Trump, who has yet to offer his own plan. Republican leaders are trying to avoid a repeat of what happened last time. When an outdated draft leaked last week, it was quickly panned by conservatives.

Bloomberg attempted to make it look like Republicans don’t wholeheartedly support the plan to repeal and replace what is arguably the worst bit of legislation to come from the Obama administration.

“Am I for Obamacare repeal? The answer is yes,” Representative Mark Meadows of North Carolina, head of a conservative wing known as the Freedom Caucus, said Tuesday. “Am I for this plan? The answer is no.” Representative Mark Walker of North Carolina, who chairs the 170-member Republican Study Committee, also said he couldn’t support the leaked draft and won’t recommend his colleagues do so, either.

Democrats are trying their hardest to make Republicans look like heartless monsters who don’t want Americans to have health insurance, when the reality is that they are the only party that realized that more government is not the solution to what is both literally and figuratively ailing the American people.

Is it really so beyond liberals that we don’t want them interfering in our healthcare? I’m sure there are plenty of men out there lamenting that they will no longer have their hysterectomies covered, but the rest of us know that Obamacare was doomed to failure. This isn’t because we don’t want insurance, but because the government is not supposed to be involved in these types of things and is not properly suited to do so.

C’mon, repeal!