In Response To Trump Shutting DACA Down, People Are Demanding Melania Be Deported

This is proof positive that liberals have no idea what is going on, and they’re perfectly happy in their ignorance.

The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) order is being ended by President Trump much to the outrage of liberals and progressives everywhere who have a tenuous-at-best understand of laws and how they are created.

There is an absolute meltdown happening on social media regarding the removal of this unconstitutional action that was introduced by Obama as a way to gin up support for Democrats by illegal aliens. Oddly enough, it still didn’t manage to win a Democrat the 2016 Presidential election. That’s a study for another time, I suppose.

President Obama completely bypassed Congress to authorize work permits, Social Security Numbers and government benefits to hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants who came to the country as children. It was an action that allowed these immigrants, currently anywhere from the ages of 15-36, to stay in the United States indefinitely. Obama was “forced” to act unilaterally after similar legislation was introduced into Congress and was rejected every time.

So because his agenda was being rejected by the people, Obama threw a tantrum and decided to illegally set out DACA in an executive order.

Trump’s promise to repeal it has set in motion an epic triggering that is, I kid you not, registering on the Richter Scale. Okay, that may be an exaggeration, but not by much.

In fact, people are SO offended that they’ve been the movement to “Deport Melania” which is gaining steam on social media.

No one wants Trump to #DeportMelania but if she came here illegally then I wanna see him practice what he vomitshttps://t.co/l02SdIAaSy — Scott Dworkin (@funder) September 4, 2017

Why do these people insist on discussing things they don’t understand, like laws? It’s funny that these people are demanding to see Melania’s papers, but everything they have on her is based on conjecture and hatred of the President. That doesn’t sound very progressively feminist to me.

“After learning that Mrs. Trump might not have followed the law on her path to U.S. citizenship, the Coalition decided to take action,” said Jon Cooper, Chairman of the Democratic Coalition Against Trump. “How ironic would it be if Mr. Trump, who has largely based his presidential run on his ridiculously extreme proposals related to illegal immigration, had actually married an illegal immigrant.”

This is how desperately petty Democrats have become. They have absolutely nothing on Trump or his family (the Russia thing seems to have completely deflated) so now they’ve resorted to childish tactics like this. I am embarrassed for them, or I would be if I at all cared about them or their people.

But I don’t.