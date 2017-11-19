Retired NFL Star Who Did Thousands Of Daily Pushups Takes Stand Against Anthem Protests

Former NFL stars aren’t taking too kindly to the disrespect being shown by the current players who are taking a knee during the national anthem, and it’s enough to bring a tear to the eye.

Herschel Walker, one of the greatest players to ever grace the field, is taking a stand for standing and is doing so for all of the men and women of the Armed Forces who are risking their lives every single day for the very men who are refusing to honor the country they are fighting for.

“I absolutely think the protests are so upsetting, and I blame the commissioner,” said Walker, slamming Roger Goodell for refusing to make a move against his players who are kneeling during the patriotic song.

“I know people are going to be angry when I say it, but he should have stopped the protests at the very beginning,” he continued.

He wastes no time in telling players that they are being entitled little brats who are completely missing the point behind the anthem.

“Guys, let me tell you this,” he states. “Our flag is very special, and black lives matter, but what we should do is go to Washington after the season and protest there instead. We have young men and women fighting for the flag. And we have to respect the White House.”

He’s right. You don’t have to respect the man holding the office, but America is a special, unique country that has offered them the chance to get rich by simply playing a game for our entertainment. Disrespecting an entire country, the freest country on the planet, because the humans in it aren’t perfect isn’t the way to get your voice heard. It’s a really good way to alienate millions of people who might otherwise be on your side. Perception is reality and if they feel like you’re taking a stand against the military, that’s what’s going to stick. Like Walker said, take your complaints to Washington. Take your complaints to local police departments. Open a dialogue between officers and minority communities. Do SOMETHING other than kneeling for America’s anthem.

People aren’t perfect. We get it wrong. We grow, we learn, we educate, and that’s what is so great about our country. But to put it down doesn’t help your cause. If you truly love America and want to see changes made to the way minorities are treated then we can make that happen, but you’re going about this the wrong way. You need to be bringing people together, not pushing us apart.