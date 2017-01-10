Retired NYPD Officer Exposes Blacklivesmatter LIE, After Ft Lauderdale Airport Shooting

On the day of the Ft. Lauderdale airport shooting, the media was focused on a lot of things. They wanted to know the identity of the shooter, their motive, their background, potential ties to terrorist organizations, etc.

It was difficult to not get caught up in the emotional windstorm, but retired NYPD officer Rob O’Donnell saw something else. As he was looking at the horrifying photos coming out of Florida, he noticed a gigantic hole in the Black Lives Matter agenda.

BLM would have you believe that law enforcement discriminates against minorities, and is a symbol of oppression over black communities in particular, but they couldn’t be further from the truth. They like to take isolated incidents and blast them all over the media while screaming “SEE! THIS IS PROOF!”

O’Donnell, however, made an interesting and accurate observation about the tragedy that everyone else seemed to miss.

This just goes to show that when it comes down to it, cops are there to protect each and every one of us, regardless of pour differences. People need to show police officers more respect because even if you’re screaming at them about how they deserve to die, they would still stand between you and a bullet. It takes a special kind of person to go to work every day knowing they could die, and knowing their death would be celebrated by a group of individuals who care about nothing more than themselves.