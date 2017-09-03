Rev Jackson Claims Trump Won’t See Heaven, But We See Video He Wishes Was Deleted

Don’t you just love it when armchair Revereds give their opinions on who will and won’t get past the Pearly Gates? Yeah, if I were Rev. Jackson, I wouldn’t exactly be excited about casting that particular stone, especially when it’s clear he’s not the one who gets to make that decision.

The Bible itself has a bit to say on who is saved and who is not and as it turns out, Jesse Jackson was not named by Jesus to determine who is and isn’t Heaven material. I couldn’t find his name in John 3:16 “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life” or Romans 10:10 “For with the heart one believes unto righteousness, and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation.”

Trust me, I looked.

Now I’m not a Biblical scholar or a Reverend, but from what I can tell admittance into or denial of Heaven seems to rest solely in the hands of Christ, and not in the dirty, money-grubbing paws of Jesse Jackson. You would think someone who is educated enough in the scriptures to bear the title of “Reverend” would know that and conduct his speech accordingly.

But alas, it was not to be.

While at Al Sharpton’s “One Thousand Ministers for Justice” rally, (and if you didn’t hear of it don’t be concerned, even the liberal media didn’t bother to cover it) Jackson decided to open his pie hole and put his ignorance of both the word of Christ and Donald Trump’s policies on full display.

“Trump says you must be able to speak the language of English, [be] qualified, and have a job skill. Jesus would not qualify to come in Trump’s country—he would not qualify to get into Jesus’ kingdom,” he said.

Watch the video:

Now it doesn’t take a learned historian to realize that this isn’t the first time Trump’s name as come out of Jesse Jackson’s mouth. In fact, the good Reverend used to talk about our President quite a bit.

For example, in the 1990’s, Jackson said this…

Whoops! I mean, no! Don’t look at that! We can’t have something like that floating around the internet! Someone might think he’s a hypocrite!