Rex Tillerson owes President Trump an apology for not backing him up on Charlottesville or resign
Samuel Gonzalez
31 Aug, 2017 by
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson needed to do a better job of understanding what happened at the Charlottesville protests and how the media distorted the event and the comments made by President Trump.

It appears that Tillerson has accepted the media’s fallacious narrative.

If that’s the case President Trump doesn’t need him in the position. He either needs to see the light, apologies for his error, or resign and let somebody else who would be more loyal to the president take over.

 

