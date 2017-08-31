Rex Tillerson owes President Trump an apology for not backing him up on Charlottesville or resign
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson needed to do a better job of understanding what happened at the Charlottesville protests and how the media distorted the event and the comments made by President Trump.
It appears that Tillerson has accepted the media’s fallacious narrative.
If that’s the case President Trump doesn’t need him in the position. He either needs to see the light, apologies for his error, or resign and let somebody else who would be more loyal to the president take over.
Samuel Gonzalez
Samuel Gonzalez is the editor-in-chief of The Last Tradition, a blog he started in April 2009. Samuel is one of the top Latino bloggers in the country and his blog has been linked by Gateway Pundit, Right Wing News, Instapundit, Legal Insurrection, American Thinker and other top conservative blogs. He's a strong Reagan conservative, a Rush Limbaugh disciple, an unconventional Evangelical who not only takes on Liberal orthodoxy, but also challenges other so-called soft conservatives afraid to buck political correctness.