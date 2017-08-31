Rex Tillerson owes President Trump an apology for not backing him up on Charlottesville or resign

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson needed to do a better job of understanding what happened at the Charlottesville protests and how the media distorted the event and the comments made by President Trump.

It appears that Tillerson has accepted the media’s fallacious narrative.

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now

If that’s the case President Trump doesn’t need him in the position. He either needs to see the light, apologies for his error, or resign and let somebody else who would be more loyal to the president take over.

The Last Tradition