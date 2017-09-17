Rock Band KISS Brings U.S. Flag On Stage With Message For Kaepernick-Crowd Goes Wild [VIDEO]

In times like this, with the memory of this year’s 9/11 remembrance still fresh in our minds, and with the aggravating spectacle of NFL players continuing a trend, started by former San Francisco quarterback Colin Kaepernick, of taking a disrespectful knee instead of standing wth hand over heart for our national anthem, it is good to look back at an event that puts Kaepernick and all his imitators to shame. Last September, the iconic rock band KISS gave a salute to veterans, raised money for charities that help veterans, led the crowd in a hand over heart pledge of allegiance, and then rocked out the national anthem on guitar and drums.

And while Paul Stanley never mentioned anti-American Colin Kaepernick by name, his words were obvious pointed references to Kaepernick’s refusal to honor our flag. Stanley said, “In case you didn’t know this tour is called the ‘Freedom to Rock Tour. A lot of times people that are born free think that freedom is free and it’s not.”

He continued, “Freedom is only free because there are people willing to sacrifice to keep us free.”

And in an inspiring moment he said,“You should remember, patriotism is always cool. Loving your country is always cool. Standing up, respecting and honoring our military is always cool.”

He then led the concert goers in the Pledge, saying,“So, to show some respect between pick-throwing, we’re going to put our right hands over our hearts and why don’t we say the Pledge of Allegiance.”

KISS has it right. Kaepernick and his fellow ingrates have it wrong. Both KISS and Kaepernick are the beneficiaries of the sacrifice of others. Both have become wealthy, living the American Dream. But only one actually understands and appreciates what the men and women of our military have done to purchase our freedom. Only one knows that freedom is not free, that it cost the precious blood of too many Americans. Only one realizes to whom they owe a debt of gratitude. And that one is KISS.

Kaepernick isn’t playing pro football any more. And it has nothing to do with racism. It has everything to do wth the fact that he is a mediocre player at this point, but even more importantly, he brings a lot of unwanted politics to the field. No team wants that kind of negative attention. So Colin is sitting it out this season and likely won’t play again. He opted out of his contract with San Francisco and that’s on him. The upside for the American people? We don’t have to see his immature ungrateful kneeling for the national anthem any more. Hey Colin, go be political on your own time and on your own dime. It looks like you’ve got plenty of time on your hands.

So rock on KISS. And thanks for the patriotic memories!

See video below.