Unhinged Celebrity Rosie O’Donnell Will Be Leading Anti-Trump Protest Outside White House

Donald Trump has done some amazing things, but none more miraculous than getting Rosie O’Donnell off her couch and onto the streets. Who knows, in 4 years she may thin down from all the marching she’s doing.

She should thank Trump for doing her a favor, and if he does nothing else in the next 4 years, I’d still consider his Presidency a success.

From Breitbart:

Rosie O’Donnell is set to lead a rally in protest of Donald Trump in front of the White House Tuesday, just hours before the president delivers his first address to a joint session of Congress. “Following the first disastrous month of his administration, Trump is expected to articulate a discriminatory agenda that continues to put people in harm’s way, undermines equality and our shared values, and damages our environment,” the group Advocates Resisting Trump Agenda said in a statement announcing the rally. “The rally will feature speakers from diverse organizations and groups of people who have been impacted and harmed by the Trump administration’s policies, including women, people of color and members of the LGBTQ community, as well as environmental and immigrants’ rights groups,” the statement read. The rally — dubbed “A Resistance Address: Defending American Values in a Time of Moral Crisis” — is set to begin Tuesday at 6 p.m. Eastern. O’Donnell’s decade-long public feud with Trump reached a new low after the election when the former View host shared a video on social media that questioned whether or not Trump’s youngest son, Barron, was autistic. While O’Donnell eventually apologized to Melania Trump for attacking her 10-year-old, the 54-year comedienne ratcheted up her criticism of Trump’s administration.

Oh gee, you know, I WOULD attend but I have to spend my day not getting yelled at by some washed-up celebrity who is nothing but negative and hateful.

Rain check?