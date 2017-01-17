ROUND 2! Clintons Suffer ANOTHER Humiliating Loss!

2016 was not the year that the Clintons thought it would be, but 2017 is shaping up to be a bitter year for them as well.

It is being reported that they received news that was far worse than losing the Presidential election, and will affect how they do business from now on.

The Clinton Global Initiative has been forced to fire 22 employees, and will soon be shutting down for good, according to the Washington Times:

CGI, which opened in 2005, will officially close April 15, 2017. Paperwork filed with the New York Department of Labor Jan. 12 confirmed the “discontinuation,” along with the termination of 22 employees. The Jan. 12 filing makes permanent plans issued Aug. 22 by former President Bill Clinton as the family attempted to extricate itself from any conflicts of interest. A spokesperson for the Clinton Foundation declined to comment on the record with Fox News when contacted Monday about the WARN notice [The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act]. “This [group] wasn’t just for charitable ends,” Brian Morgenstern, vice president for the Manhattan Republican Party, told the network. “As the initiative is closing its doors, you see foreign governments who had pledged tens-of-millions of dollars pulling their donations now that Hillary Clinton will not be the president. That shows a lot of people that this was more than just a charity. This was a way for the Clintons to network and really peddle influence due to their positions in leadership.” CGI was criticized prior to the Nov. 8, 2016, election when stolen emails belonging to Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta detailed some of the group’s inner workings. WikiLeaks documents revealed Teneo co-founder Douglas Band discussing ways his consulting firm secured lucrative deals for Mr. Clinton.

Now let’s not be naive enough to think that another shady “initiative” isn’t going to pop up in its place, but it’s clear that foreign countries are pulling their support for the Clinton family following the brutal beating she received in the 2016 election. We can hope, however, that this is the beginning of a long-lasting snowball effect that will crush the Clintons under the weight of their own corruption and completely eliminate any influence they may still have.