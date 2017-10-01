San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz an Attention Seeking Fraud : San Juan Mayor Refused to Visit FEMA HQ After Several Invites – Is Not Participating in ANY FEMA

I said on earlier posts that Sam Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz is a terrible leader. This report gives further evidence that my claims were accurate. Instead of doing her job as mayor, she seeks the limelight of media attention knowing the corrupt media will fawn all over her to make her a Leftist star. Meanwhile she refuse to fulfill the duties her office requires.

GatewayPundit reports the liberal media is pounding President Trump over the suffering in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria. San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz slammed President Trump for ignoring the suffering people of Puerto Rico. She said this while standing in front of pallets of US aid from the mainland.

Now we know why the people have no aid.

The Teamsters Union drivers did not show up to work.

Only 20% of drivers arrived at the ports to distribute the relief supplies.

The San Juan Mayor has been invited to the FEMA Command Center SEVERAL TIMES — She has refused to show up!

And there’s this…

Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz is not attending local FEMA meetings according to fellow mayors.

The Daily Caller spoke with Mayor Angel Perez and he described how his experience with government assistance has been different than what Cruz described because he is actually attending FEMA meetings and proactively helping his community:

“My experience is different. I have been participating in different meetings at the headquarters of FEMA and our government and the help is coming in and right now my experience is different from hers. I’m receiving help from the government, we are receiving assistance from FEMA, I got people over here helping us with applications for the people that have damage in their houses. And we have here in Guaynabo, we have thousands of people that lost partially or totally their houses.”