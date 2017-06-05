Sarah Palin Epically Nails Kathy Griffin: ‘Suck It Up, Cupcake’

We are all sick of hearing about sick Kathy Griffin and her sick ideas of what comprises comedy. But former Alaska Governor and Vice Presidential candidate Sarah Palin had something to say before this whole thing blows over. If it ever blows over.

Palin and her family have been victimized by Griffin before, with Griffin ferociously using “comedy” to attack the Palin children. Of course that seems to be Griffin’s modus operandi, as she recently upset Barron Trump with her feckless and tasteless stunt of holding up an effigy of President Trump’s severed bloody head. Of course 11 year old Barron was distraught.

Children appear to be Griffin’s favorite victims. And that pretty much tells us all we need to know about her moral character, it’s nonexistent.

Sarah Palin, having been attacked by Griffin for years, had these things to say;

Kathy Griffin has mercilessly attacked children for years. When this "celebrity" (who "celebrates" her, btw?)… https://t.co/uTeteuTbS7

— Sarah Palin (@SarahPalinUSA) June 3, 2017

“When this ‘celebrity’ (who ‘celebrates her, btw?) traveled all the way to Wasilla and actually knocked on my home’s door to personally humiliate my kids again, I knew she was deranged.”

The comedian had left a note that said, “Dear Palins who are 18 years old or older (mostly Sarah). I’m doing a funny comedy show on Friday night at the Anchorage Performing Arts Centre. Come see me. I’ll even comp you or at least a two-for. xoxo, Kathy Griffin.”

Palin continued, “The liberal ‘star’ had attacked my teenage daughters for so long — first Bristol then, inexplicably, giddily announced she would ‘go directly after Willow Palin’ despite Willow’s young age and innocence in doing anything to earn the wrath of this attacker.”

The outraged Governor said, “And today Kathy claims SHE is the victim! Kathy’s crocodile tears at her publicity-seeking press conference today mean nothing to mothers who’ve witnessed the ramifications her sick acts have had on precious children.”

Palin’ parting words to the grotesque Griffin were, “So, on behalf of Melania Trump and other mothers who’ve tried to protect our children from Kathy’s soulless vile attacks, I’ll bite my tongue in print and not say what I’d actually tell her to her face. I’ll keep it civil and merely tell her after her ridiculous self-serving statements today: Suck. It. Up. Cupcake.”

Well said Governor. Here’s to seeing less of Griffin and more of the Palin family.