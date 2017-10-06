High School Allows ‘Shooting At Trump’ As An Option On Multiple Choice Test

I’ve had it with the lunatic left that is in charge of teaching our children the life skills (or not) that they need to be able to make it in the world. They are spectacularly irresponsible and are attempting to brainwash our children into sharing their contempt for Republicans, conservatives, and President Donald Trump.

Teton County School District has come under fire after one of their teachers issued a test in which it was possible to select “shooting at Trump” as an answer. Parents are upset by the pervasiveness of politics in the lives of their children, especially when it’s so negative and dangerously hateful.

Teton County School District No. 1 has now confirmed that the online quiz had been administered by one of their teachers using their secure learning management system, and that it had been removed.

Jim McCollum is one of the parents who have voiced concern about the question, which started when his son came home and showed him a screenshot of the question and answers.

The question and answers read as follows, for those who may not be able to translate the above image.

“Napoleon has the gun fired for a new occasion. What is the new occasion?”

“He was shooting at Trump”

“His birthday”

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now

“The the completion of the windmill”

“To scare off the attackers of Animal Farm”

The district issued a statement on the controversial question, indicating that they are investigating the incident.

“TCSD #1 administration learned late yesterday that a quiz was administered to a class of high school students that contained an inappropriate answer to a multiple choice question,” it read. “Administration is investigating this incident and verifying the information we have received.

“TCSD #1 takes seriously threats of any kind, regardless of the intent,” it continued. We apologize to the students, families and community for this incident and will be addressing the issue with personnel.”

The father made it clear that he’s not asking for the teacher to be fired following the incident. He simply wants accountability and is looking for teachers to be less biased in the future.

“I’m not looking to get rid of anyone’s position,” he stated. “Heck, I’ve done and said enough dumb things throughout my life.”

He also said that in the wake of the Las Vegas shooting, this was extremely irresponsible.

“The Las Vegas thing still weights on us,” he concluded. “We are absolutely devastated. Just like any other American, we are devastated by what happened.”

This was a terrible idea and the hope the teacher is held responsible.