Scumbag Congressman Makes Sexual Joke About Kellyanne Conway- She Puts Him In CHECK!

It’s interesting how the left loves to focus on the cracks in the ground when as opposed to the pieces of sky that are falling down. Really though, how could they be making such a big deal about the way Kellyanne Conway sat on a couch for a short period of time to take get the right angle for a picture she was taking?

How is that making their headlines…?

What with the nation in a divide, the world in turmoil and being terrorized by ISIS, women and children being tortured, raped, and beaten because Sharia Law, and much much more…yet, here the are, unable to get over the way a woman sat on a couch.

They’ve are out for blood, can’t find any so are settling for anything they can and twisting it into some dramatic end of the world event…

They are complete idiots.

Sadly, these complete idiots have managed to get into the minds of many Americans. The ones that support them, only because they lack the ability to actually see the truth, or they are plain lazy to work for it.

It’s sick.

Well as you know, Kellyanne has caught tons of flack from liberals for a picture of her kneeling on the couch with her shoes on in the Oval Office. This picture was taken JUST after she had taken a picture herself of a meeting between President Donald Trump and 60 presidents of historically black colleges.

Of course rather than seeing the good of this meeting, liberal media is much more focused on her and the couch.

Now this vile democratic rep from Louisiana has made a sexual joke about Conway being “familiar” with the kneeling position… check this out.

“I really just want to know what was going on there, because, you know, I won’t tell anybody. And you can just explain to me that circumstance, because she really looked kind of familiar in that position there. But, don’t answer, and I don’t want you to refer back to the 1990s,” Democratic Louisiana Rep. Cedric Richmond said at a Washington Press Club Foundation Dinner on Wednesday.

Richmond later tried to ‘clarify’ his remark, “Where I grew up saying that someone is looking or acting ‘familiar’ simply means that they are behaving too comfortably.”

Of course since this has broke, Kellyanne Conway has weighed in on his ‘stupid’ move…

She noted that he did not apologize and that she thinks his comment was sexist.

Uh. Yes…yes it was.

Asked over text if she thought there would be more media outrage about the comment if she were a liberal woman, Conway told The Daily Caller, “Yes.” She added: “And it is not just if I were a liberal woman, but if I were a pro-abortion one.” GOP Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel also blasted Richmond, calling the remark “disgusting and offensive.”

“A snarky joke for you is just a reminder of the demeaning comments women hear every single day. And trust me, it happens to all women,” McDaniel said, adding: “I’d suggest using Women’s History Month to lift us up instead of knocking us down.”

I guess in this case…it’s all okay that the douchebag said it, because… Democrat.

The left is so obnoxious.

So much for the left’s fight against the “war on women”… they are frauds.

Just as a reminder, Democrats have done FAR more than just shoes on the couch in the Oval Office… right Bill?

This man truly didn’t have room for such a comment…what a dope.

Do you think he owes Conway an apology?