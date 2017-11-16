Sebastian Gorka Puts Hillary In Her Place After She Runs Her Mouth At Trump

Hillary Clinton can’t seem to help herself. She actually thinks that people want to hear about President Trump from a two-time loser who couldn’t manage to win a race that was rigged for her. If that’s not the dictionary definition of pathetic.

She especially loves to snark at Trump when she has become the focus of attention and let’s be honest here it happens a lot. Not because people are particularly fond of her or care what she has to say, but because it seems that all roads lead back to the Clintons. The Russia investigation turned up the Uranium One deal in which Hillary Clinton took bribes in exchange for giving Russia access to a chemical with which they have no business. No matter what, the evidence always points in her direction, but that doesn’t seem to stop her.

That’s why it’s so lovely when people like Sebastian Gorka come out and just wreck her in the media. I’m not particularly a fan of Gorka, but on this he is absolutely 100% right.

Clinton spoke to Mother Jones in a desperate attempt to deflect attention away from herself, which she’s never actually been all that great at doing but I guess persistence is a virtue to some people.

“I regret deeply that this appears to be the politicization of the Justice Department and our justice system. This Uranium One story has been debunked countless times by members of the press, by independent experts…” Clinton whined, adding that it is “personally offensive that they would do this. But taking myself out of it, this is such an abuse of power, and it goes right at the rule of law.”

Well, it’s interesting that someone with the last name Clinton would be one to complain about “abuse of power” don’t you think? Considering both of them used their power and influence to publicly ridicule the women who accused him of inappropriate sexual conduct and flat-out rape?

Oh, but we shouldn’t mention that, now should we? Doesn’t exactly make for polite conversation.

Gorka didn’t care, however, and took to Fox News to let everyone know exactly how he feels about Hillary’s latest embarrassing outburst and boy howdy does he say what a lot of us are thinking and feeling right now.

Watch the video below:

“It’s only an ‘abuse of power’ if she thinks that having the last name Clinton means she’s above the law,” he said, to applause from weirdos like me who clap when they hear something on the television that rings particularly true.

I even do it for cooking shows. It’s becoming a problem.

Do you think the Clintons believe they’re above the law? Let us know in the comments!