Security Guard Who Helped Stop Vegas Shooter Mysteriously Vanishes Before Interview

The Mandalay Bay security guard who helped stop the Las Vegas massacre strangely and mysteriously disappeared minutes before he was supposed to do a live interview. It wasn’t clear where he was or why he bolted before he could appear before the media.

He also cancelled his Thursday-night interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity, who noted it on Twitter in response to Laura Loomer.

Stephanie Wash posted a photo from the event where Jesus Campos was supposed to speak right after it was discovered that nobody actually knew where the man of the hour was.

Media scrum tonight as we learn security officer shot in Vegas attack, Jesus Campos’ whereabouts are unknown. pic.twitter.com/Jk09tRlPsX — Stephanie Wash (@WashNews) October 13, 2017

“We were in a room and we came out and he was gone,” Wash was told by Campos’ union President, who addressed reporters when it was discovered that Jesus has bolted.

We know very little about Campos, other than him being one of the first to respond to the shots being fired from the 32nd floor room, and potentially keeping more people from being injured or killed during the shooting.

“We know that shots were being fired at the festival lot at the same time as, or within 40 seconds after, the time Jesus Campos first reported that shots were fired over the radio,” read a statement from MGM Resorts. “Metro officers were together with armed Mandalay Bay security officers in the building when Campos first reported that shots were fired over the radio. These Metro officers and armed Mandalay Bay security officers immediately responded to the 32nd floor.”

It was reported much earlier than Campos had been struck when shooter Stephen Paddock began his massacre, but that turned out to be inaccurate.

It should be noted that regardless of where Campos is (can he send out a Tweet or something, though, to let us know that he’s safe?) the police have still not been able to determine a motive in the shooting that left 58 dead and over 500 people injured. This is only the latest in the series of strange things that have happened surrounding this case.

This has been the most bizarre shooting this country has seen in quite some time, and is has left people with more questions than answers. It has set the stage for many, many conspiracy theories, and Campos disappearing isn’t going to help. While it’s entirely likely that he just got nervous, or perhaps he spoke with a lawyer who advised him about coming out with his story just yet, but I’m sure there will be someone out there who uses this as fuel for their crazy story.