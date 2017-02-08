Shaun King mad about police killings in Trump’s first month, but there’s one huge FACT he left out

Shaun King, the deeply confused social justice warrior writer for the New York Daily News, is a pusher of many progressive causes, but police force and the Black Lives Matter movement are pretty much all he wasn’t to focus on, especially in his latest column.



.@ShaunKing: @realDonaldTrump’s first month in office sees most people killed by police since 2015 https://t.co/d8lfFaVq3s pic.twitter.com/II6DnbwEwo — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) February 7, 2017

That’s a really crazy statistic to see in print, considering President Trump hasn’t even been PRESIDENT for a full month.

“Trump is President, the Justice Department is about to be in the hands of a team who could care less about police brutality, and we just experienced the deadliest month at the hands of American police since 2015.

President Trump’s first month in office ended with at least 105 people killed by American police. That’s the highest number of people killed by American police in any one month since 2015.”

Inauguration Day was Jan. 20 if I have my math right. It’s been so long we’ve lost track of who was running things until then, but there are reportedly photos of him kiteboarding with multibillionaire pal Richard Branson making the rounds today.

Is it possible that King is well aware that he’s fudging the numbers and just doesn’t care? Yeah. I mean, the man thinks he’s anything but a WHITE BOY.

So because the police unions came out and endorsed Trump, his term officially started Jan. 1? IS that how statistics really work?

You know what? Forget it. Let’s just fight fire with fire and let the Keyboard warriors of the Twitter-sphere pass jusdgemnt on this extremley douchey claim…



@politicalmath @ShaunKing those 11 days he was in office somehow impacted the other 20 he wasn't — Matt Palumbo (@MattPalumbo12) February 7, 2017

Sad. Just incredibly sad.