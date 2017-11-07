SHOCKER: Out of Control Dem Congressman Nastily Attacks Black Conservative Woman: Liberal Congressman , Rep. Steve Cohen Labels Black Pro-Life Woman as ‘Ignorant’
Rep. Steve Cohen does not belong in Congress! If the man can’t control himself during a Congressional hearing, how is going to act on the street? The man is a danger to the public!
CNS News reports after pro-life and pro-marriage leader Star Parker — a black woman who had four abortions early in her life — testified that it was dishonest to focus on Medicaid and food stamps when Planned Parenthood and abortion are decimating black communities, Rep. Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.) said Parker’s remarks revealed her “ignorance” and “inability to deal with Congress people” properly.
The exchange occurred on Nov. 1, during a hearing before the House Subcommittee on the Constitution and Civil Justice about H.R. 490, the Heartbeat Protection Act. The legislation would require doctors to check for the heartbeat of a child before conducting an abortion, and if the heartbeat is detected, the abortion is prohibited.
Samuel Gonzalez
Samuel Gonzalez is the editor-in-chief of The Last Tradition, a blog he started in April 2009. Samuel is one of the top Latino bloggers in the country and his blog has been linked by Gateway Pundit, Right Wing News, Instapundit, Legal Insurrection, American Thinker and other top conservative blogs. He's a strong Reagan conservative, a Rush Limbaugh disciple, an unconventional Evangelical who not only takes on Liberal orthodoxy, but also challenges other so-called soft conservatives afraid to buck political correctness.