SHOCKER: Out of Control Dem Congressman Nastily Attacks Black Conservative Woman: Liberal Congressman , Rep. Steve Cohen Labels Black Pro-Life Woman as ‘Ignorant’

Rep. Steve Cohen does not belong in Congress! If the man can’t control himself during a Congressional hearing, how is going to act on the street? The man is a danger to the public!

CNS News reports after pro-life and pro-marriage leader Star Parker — a black woman who had four abortions early in her life — testified that it was dishonest to focus on Medicaid and food stamps when Planned Parenthood and abortion are decimating black communities, Rep. Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.) said Parker’s remarks revealed her “ignorance” and “inability to deal with Congress people” properly.

The exchange occurred on Nov. 1, during a hearing before the House Subcommittee on the Constitution and Civil Justice about H.R. 490, the Heartbeat Protection Act. The legislation would require doctors to check for the heartbeat of a child before conducting an abortion, and if the heartbeat is detected, the abortion is prohibited.