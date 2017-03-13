Shots Fired At Ferguson Market After Fake Liberal Documentary Claims Michael Brown Didn’t Rob Store

A new documentary regarding the Ferguson shooting of Michael Brown is now claiming that he didn’t rob Ferguson Market & Liquor the day he was shot.

An attorney representing the store is fighting those claims, alleging that the video clip used in the documentary had been edited to fit the filmmaker’s agenda.

From St. Louis Post-Dispatch:

An attorney representing Ferguson Market & Liquor said Sunday night that a video clip highlighted in a new documentary showed Michael Brown in the store early the morning before he was fatally shot by a police officer, but said that it had been edited. The attorney said the documentary falsely implied there was an exchange of marijuana for store merchandise. He pledged to release video of the interaction in full Monday. Word of the new video drew a group of protesters that grew to about 100 Sunday night. Eventually the market closed, and police cleared the parking lot. Shortly before midnight, 7 or 8 shots were heard from an area across the street from the market. There appeared to be no injuries. Someone stuffed a rag in the gas tank of a police car, but the damage was minor. Henry L. Stokes, 45, of the 1500 block of Haviland Drive of Bellefontaine Neighbors, was charged with felony counts of attempting to cause catastrophe and resisting arrest. Bail was set at $25,000.

How mind-numbingly stupid do you have to be to try to lie about an event that was caught on VIDEO? Not only was it caught on video, but it was also witnessed by people at the store. You really have to be dedicated to the spin you’re putting on these stories in order to think you can get away with something like that.