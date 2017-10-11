SICK: Married father-of-two traveled a 1000 miles w/ candy & lube to have sex with a 9-year-old girl

The world spits out the worst of people, and we should all be grateful that there are good men and women out their that hunt these types of people down before they can harm anyone, especially children.

Mark Andrew Nichols is a 64 year old sub-human piece of garbage that actually traveled over 1,000 miles from Austin, Texas to meet up with a 9-year old girl to have sex with her. Luckily, that 9 year old didn’t even exist, and instead when he arrived, police were there with handcuffs ready to take down the monster. It was all a part of an online advertisement sting put on by law enforcement.

It was Nichols who knew the lingo and responded to the ad.

According to law enforcement, the task force posed as a father, mother, and young daughter, and made the ad reference say ‘experienced parents to learn new things from raising little ones.’ It was lingo used by predators, and it was sure to lure them into the trap. That is where Nichols comes in.

It was the detective who was pretending to be the little girl and her parents that received quite a few texts and emails from Nichols, indicating that he was interested in meeting up. Orlando police claim that Nichols had went into a deep discussion on what he planned to do to the child when he got to Florida. The another disturbing facet of the story is that this guy is a father of two, and married. He is 64 years old, and even in his old age, he chose to commit this horrible crime. It goes to show you can never trust people entirely no matter how they seem.

When the ‘father’ asked Nichols what he liked to so, the answer the detectives got was unsettling:

‘When you say interests, are you asking generally? Or sexually?’

Nichols claimed that incest just ‘fascinated’ him, and he was totally turned on my the act. Disgusting. Here is what Nichols told the undercover officers, according to what was written on the arrest report:

‘I would like to visit you all. I am interested in having sex with the child and the child’s mother. I am bi so I am open to some bi play with you if you are interested. If you are not, that is fine. I would maybe like to watch you have sex with the child. Be there. Touch and re-assure her. Then have sex with her myself. Would the child want to watch me with mom?’

The sub-human then wrote:

‘I want to be respectful and just provide you all with a fun, safe experience.’

This monster is behind bars, and won’t be abusing any children for the rest of his life. But there are countless more out their, so please, be aware of who your children come in contact with, and what they do online.