SICK PRANK: Plus Sized Farm Worker Slaughters 79 Piglets By ‘Belly Flop’ While Friend Films [VIDEO]

You don’t need to be a PETA member to know that this is absolutely sick and wrong. The fact that it would even cross someone’s mind to do something like this makes me queasy.

As someone who is a lover of animals and especially pigs (piglets are cute, okay, and if you disagree you’re wrong) I find this case to be especially disturbing. There is no kind of overweight that would make you able to crush 79 piglets at once, meaning this “man” had to do this over and over and over in order to kill every single one of them. Can you imagine the suffering they went through as this man suffocated them with his body? Or broke their spines? Or crushed their skulls?

It’s also an absolute injustice that he only received 15 months for his torture. I realize that animals aren’t as high on people as the “murder” scale, but let’s not pretend that this isn’t indicative of a mental disorder of some sort. You have to be seriously screwed up to murder 79 baby animals.

The obese farm hand and the friend that filmed his wicked endeavor were forced to compensate the company 4,470 euros, which equates to 60 euros for each piglet he killed.

The video circulated on Whatsapp and other social media sites before it was turned over to police. The “men” involved were identified as “D.A.A” and “MR” and were 18 and 22-year-s old at the time of the crime.

You can watch the video below if you’re morbidly curious, but outside of that I would generally recommend just taking my word for it that it happened.

Naturally, animal rights activists were the most upset by what happened, and demanded a longer prison sentence justified by the public outcry generated by the case.

According to local media, 19 of the piglets were pronounced dead at the scene and the rest either died later or had to be put down as a result of their injuries. The judge stated the the stills of the video spoke for themselves, and MR should have stopped filming immediately and intervened on behalf of the pigs.

There is a special place in hell for people who torture and kill baby animals who can’t defend themselves. I don’t know what this guy’s malfunction is, but it’s clear that he’s not a properly-functioning member of society. This is not acceptable behavior, and he should have been jailed for a lot longer than he was.