‘Sleepy Eyes Chuck Todd’ Becomes Trumps TARGET, Over His ‘Phony’ Russia Story

President Donald Trump continued his battle against the biased media, mocking NBC’s Chuck Todd for his coverage of the never-ending investigation into the alleged president’s campaign ties to Russia.

“When will Sleepy Eyes Chuck Todd and NBC News start talking about the Obama SURVEILLANCE SCANDAL and stop with the Fake Trump/Russia story?” Trump asked on Twitter, pointing his finger at Obama’s numerous aides for their part in spreading the narrative, and keeping it alive.

Trump likened the ongoing narrative to the same foretelling that took place during the election. The ones that turned out to be a big fat fail.

“It is the same Fake News Media that said there is “no path to victory for Trump” that is now pushing the phony Russia story,” he wrote. “A total scam!”

The current story on Trump has been going on since the issue with Michael Flynn, Trumps former National Security Adviser. After the reports that said Flynn would be willing to testify to a congressional investigation of the campaign if given immunity.



“Mike Flynn should ask for immunity in that this is a witch hunt,” Trump also added to his Twitter feed.

On Friday, Chuck Todd picked apart Trump for what he saw as fueling the Russia talking point on Twitter.

“Obviously, the Russia cloud darkens all of the time, and all of these problems right now that they’re dealing with front and center are self-inflicted by one person, the President of the United States, who could not help himself with a tweet on this wiretapping nonsense.”

This whole narrative about Trump and Russia is far past old, and in the meantime, the media is ignoring other more important stories. What of the Obama spying that took place over the campagin? When will the media concentrate on that?

They won’t. They’re too busy trying to get Trump.