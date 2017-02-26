SNL Comedian Can’t Find Love Because According To Her, ‘We Got A Pig In The Office!’

Actress and comedian Leslie Jones mocked President Donald Trump, complained about white women who support Black Lives Matter, and took on her controversy-filled career Thursday night in a politically charged stand-up comedy set.

In what the New York Times called a “raucous, high-volume stand-up set,” Jones inquired into whether or not she could ever find love in ‘Trump’s America’.

“I want to be in love, I want to do that, but it’s 2017, and we got a pig in office. The world is about to end.”

…You see. It’s funny…laugh.

The Saturday Night Live star also rebuked white women who join up with the marches for the Black Lives Matter protests.

“If I see another 45-year-old white woman from Williamsburg saying ‘black lives matter,’ I’m going to punch you in the mouth,” Jones said while performing in front of a full audience at Carolines comedy club in New York City. She continued: “Stop doing that. Not one black woman out there, Black woman at home watching Housewives of Atlanta.”

Towards the end of the set, Jones laid into herself about how her personal computer and iCloud account were hacked and nude photos of her were stolen and posted online. She swore that the nudity was not as mortifying as having to explain the situation to her elderly female family members.

“Now I got to explain this to my aunties. They old, and they from civil rights. They just now getting computers.”

The 49-year-old actress also found the time to rip on dog lovers during her set. In a bit about rescue dogs and their holier-than-thou owners who say things like “Did I rescue the dog, or did the dog rescue me?”

To that, Jones replied “How about both of y’all get caught in a fire, and neither one of y’all get rescued?”

She sounds bitter. The remarks were her opinion and supposed comedy. I didn’t find it funny, but maybe SNL just rubbed off a little too much on her. As for the whole rescue dog debacle…I kind of agree.