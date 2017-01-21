SNL’s TWEET About Barron Trump Is Nothing Less Than EVIL

There really is not much decorum when referring to the Trump family. HE has not even been in office for twenty four hours and already his family has carried more insult, slander, and degradation than imaginable. Of course Donald Trump’s wife, Melania, has been mocked and spoken down to by the press. But what is shocking is how the media also chooses to go after the youngest son of Donald Trump, Barron Trump.

This tweet was sent out during the inauguration and it is truly horrific. I can not imagine the heartbreak of giving up my entire life for my father’s dedication and then being placed in a situation where I am mocked and bullied online. Aren’t the leftists all about safe places and not bullying??? And yet they think this kind of horrific behavior is acceptable?? Come on! This is obscene.



'member when the three networks led their evening newscasts w/ a story about a congressional aide who criticized the Obama girls? I 'member. pic.twitter.com/6k0oPQmuJ1 — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) January 20, 2017

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Seriously?? And if you watched the inauguration today you probably caught some really sweet moments of the president’s son playing peek a boo with his sister’s children….

Come on liberals. Pick on someone your own size…. someone who is not a little boy trying tohelp his country. You should be ashamed of yourself.