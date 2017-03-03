SNOPES’ Fact Checking Site- BUSTED Again For LYING

So how does this work, exactly; do fact-checkers have a “strike” system like in baseball? Like, they can only get caught fudging the facts so many times before their title is removed from them?

If so, how many do they get, because Snopes is really pushing it.

From The Federalist Papers:

The leftist “fact-checking” site Snopes has been busted yet again for attempting to knock down several posts about Democrats sitting during the standing ovation for U.S. Navy SEAL widow Carryn Owens Tuesday. But despite trying to paint the posts as false, their own analysis offered no evidence to back them up — as is often the case. Snopes “fact-checked” reports claiming that Democrat Reps. Debbie Wasserman-Schultz and Keith Ellison refused to stand during the ovation for Owens when President Donald Trump honored her in his address to a joint session of Congress Tuesday. According to Hot Air, Snopes started off by claiming that the report was unproven, but then shifted their analysis of it to false. Benny Johnson of IJR defended his post on Twitter, evidencing that Snopes should have fact-checked themselves.

So you’re telling me that a left-leaning “fact-checking” website is covering up for liberal Democrats?

Say it isn’t so!

It’s a sad day in America when we need fact-checkers to fact-check the fact-checkers.

Try saying that five times.