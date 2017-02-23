Soldier KILLS Terrorist After Stabbing Attack – Now Look What’s Happening To Him

There is very little more noble in this world than the sacrifices of an individual for their country. For someone to be willing to leave their families and the comforts of home goodbye they have to be invested in a higher cause. This is especially true when they are being shipped overseas to fight a threat as terrifying and deadly as ISIS.

Yet that is exactly what this young man did. And he is in prison for it.

The Allen West Republic covers more:

As reported by World Israel News, “An IDF soldier found guilty of manslaughter for shooting a neutralized terrorist in Hebron almost a year ago was sentenced to 18 months in prison. An Israeli military court in Tel Aviv on Tuesday sentenced IDF Sgt. Elor Azaria to 18 months in prison after finding him guilty of manslaughter in January. Azaria was also demoted to the rank of Private and received another 12-month suspended sentence. Last March [2016], Azaria, a combat medic stationed in Hebron, shot a neutralized terrorist in the head as he lay wounded on the ground after committing a stabbing attack against the soldier’s colleagues. The defense maintained that Azaria felt his life was in danger, saying he thought the terrorist could have been carrying a bomb on his body. The prosecution insisted that Azaria’s action was unlawful and an act of vengeance, noting that the terrorist died of gunshot wounds rather than of those sustained during the attack. The court questioned Azaria’s version of events and relied on accounts provided by other soldiers and commanders who questioned his actions. The court took into consideration several mitigating factors, including the fact that Azariya was an outstanding soldier and that he did not receive proper treatment from his officers when suffering from emotional stress after the incident, and sentenced him to the shortest term prescribed by law. The prosecution demanded a minimum of three years and up to five years in prison. The sides may still appeal the sentencing, potentially prolonging this saga.

This youngman deserves to be respected and helped following his terrifying service, and yet that is not what he he gets. Maybe it is time that we do something for the one’s who defended our freedoms and everyday lives and families.