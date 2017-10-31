South Dakota student attacked for blackface ‘will stand for money’ costume mocking Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick costumes are extremely common this Halloween, despite liberal protests that if you dress up as anything other than, say, a pebble, you are engaging in racism or cultural appropriation. That being said, there are certain things that you just shouldn’t do, like dress up in blackface. Just go as whatever you you are going to do, but with your own skin color.

Unfortunately a South Dakota State University student decided to disregard this and paint his face with what looks like chocolate for his Kaepernick costume and needless to say some people were less than pleased with this.

So Cole Paulson donned his painted face and a black afro wig and hung a sign around his neck that said “Will Stand for Money.” Generally this would be pretty funny, except for the blackface. I’m not the only one to thing so, either.

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now

He has faced immense backlash, despite issuing a Tweet that made it clear that his intentions “were not racist whatsoever.” His comments have since been deleted, and he has apologized.

“I will be completely honest and tell you I was ignorant to the fact as to painting my face like that was racist,” he stated.

Do you really believe that?

“It was in no way my intention to offend the African-American community, and I have read many articles and documents since to educate myself on why it was wrong of me to do what I did,” he appealed.

“I was contacted almost immediately about how it was wrong and proceeded to wash it off before I went anywhere,” he concluded. “I wholeheartedly apologize as I feel horrible about my ignorance and offending many people I respect.”

On one hand, I want to give him the benefit of the doubt and believe that he truly was ignorant about the implications of his actions, because he’s a young, probably sheltered, man and it’s entirely possible that he had never been exposed to that before. That being said, this could also be a really terrible attempt at saving face.

Either way, I hope he learns his lesson and doesn’t repeat this stunt. I’m all for free speech but there is a historic reason that you shouldn’t be painting up your face to mock someone. At some point you have to realize that it’s just wrong and avoid doing it. There is no benefit in it so just don’t. Find another way to prove your point.