SOUTH PARK MOCKS BlackLivesMatter And Kaepernick In Season Opener! VIDEO

The creators of South Park, Matt Stone and Trey Parker, are not known for being friends of the Republican or conservative causes. That being said, they do very often create episodes that make fun of things that conservatives hate, like certain pop-culture references, actors and actresses, and even political movements.

Like in this case, where their season premiere is slated to mock BOTH Colin Kaepernick and the Black Lives Matter movement. A risky move, given that a lot of their fanbase could be offended by this, but it just goes to show that no matter what, they are not a politically correct show, for better and for worse.

Comedy Central posted this teaser clip to garner interest for their season premiere:

That’s right, they hit TWO RACIST BIRDS with one hilariously accurate stone. It’s gotta suck when even a cartoon – admittedly an adult cartoon – mocks you for your stupidity.

But like the song points out, you can insult cops all you want, until you need them and they show up for you regardless of whether you insult them, or think they’re great. That’s the thing about being an officer; you have one of the most thankless jobs in the world and you still put your life on the line not knowing if the people who called you love you or hate you. You don’t even know if the call you’re responding to is real, or if it’s an ambush and you’re never going to see your family again.

How anyone can insult a person who rushes into a situation knowing there’s a distinct possibility that they could die is beyond me. Most people wouldn’t even speak up if they heard their neighbor being assaulted, let alone intervene selflessly.

South Park has created some rather strange and off-putting episodes in the past, but I have to say, this one alone is going to be on my television every time it airs.

