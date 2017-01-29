SPY: Woman Posed As Wife Of Politician, Snuck Into GOP Retreat

There’s been a breach, and a mysterious, unidentified woman is at the head of it. This ‘spy’ under investigation apparently impersonated the wife of a GOP lawmaker in order to gain access to a congressional republican retreat in Philadelphia.

Inside the retreat the woman was able to gather audio of the dealings and meetings that ensued, and soon leaked it after. In an email to GOP lawmakers, the president of the institute where the meeting took place, Mark Strand did not immediately say that the intruder was the same person who leaked the audio, but that was the deduction.

Strand wrote, “The Congressional Institute is continuing to investigate this breach in order to fully understand how it happened and to ensure it does not happen again.”

The audio that was leaked to several media outlets reveals the discussions between various GOP lawmakers, on the topic of Obamacare. Many voices were heard covering the concerns that came with repealing the act. Others voiced further concern on what they would replace it with, and how incredibly difficult it will be to do so.

There is also audio of a question-and-answer session with Vice President Pence, showing that the intruder even bypassed security to reach the vice president, which raises major security concerns on how this woman got in. It was not at once clear if she was also in attendance for the session with Trump, who had spoken beforehand, but was not present for the discussion session.

The email says that the unauthorized person “misrepresented herself on multiple occasions to retreat organizers as the spouse of an elected official.” The woman was also able to bypass areas due to counterfeit credentials which she had used.

Rep. Tom McClintock, R-Calif. was quested as saying, “We’d better be sure that we’re prepared to live with the market we’ve created, that’s going to be called ‘Trumpcare.’ Republicans will own that lock, stock and barrel, and we’ll be judged in the election less than two years away.”