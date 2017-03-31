Starbucks is giving away FREE COFFEE… but there’s a MORONIC catch.

Oh Starbucks…you really think so much of yourself don’t you? Those poor kids serving up the coffee have no idea what the “leadership” in their company is doing to them…they are putting them on the frontline of a war that they know nothing about.

Sad..but true.

Have you heard the latest?

Starbucks is now striking down on its’ customers with a political discourse. They are giving away free cups of coffee to customers who choose to chat it up with someone on the other side of the aisle. Meaning…one with another political stand point.

So now, apparently with the help of Boston-based startup ‘Hi From the Other Side’, the coffee enterprise wants to create luring traps to potential political opponents where they will come together over a cup of coffee.

Participants who sign up, for the app through Facebook are paired up with another local from the opposing political party. This app is being said to focus on bringing “nice people across the political divide to talk like neighbors. Not to convince, but to understand”

the ‘Hi From the Other Side’ website says.

They are hopeful there are people who really want to engage in a civil conversation, but many think it will only bring out the crazies. Do many conservatives drink Starbucks coffee?

As part of a recently launched, limited promotion, the startup says those who sign up and are matched will receive a Starbucks e-gift card.

“This means you’ll have to show up and work together to unlock the gift card!” according to its site. It’s not the first time Starbucks has attempted to get debates brewing at its coffee shops. In 2015, the chain faced backlash over it’s “Race Together” campaign, which encouraged baristas to chat with customers about race relations.

So now, we’re all in kindergarten and need to have award motivated programs to act like decent human beings. Starbucks…you enabler. People should be civil with one another despite their differences in thought, without being rewarded for it.

Oh well…it’s your money you’re burning. Can you imagine the ‘fraud’? People aren’t being civil with one another for the right reason, they are being civil for the free coffee.

But..hey, good luck.

Earlier this year, Starbucks announced a plan to hire 10,000 refugees in 75 countries, in response to President Trump’s travel ban.

“These uncertain times call for different measures and communication tools than we have used in the past,” Howard Schultz, who next week is stepping down as Starbucks’ CEO for a new role at the company, wrote in a memo to employees at the time.