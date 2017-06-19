The Start of a Potential War? Russia — We Are Now Targeting American Planes

Tensions overseas are heating up as a Pentagon spokesperson verifies that American pilots over Syria will not hesitate to defend themselves against the Russians, should the need arise.

“We do not seek conflict with any party in Syria other than ISIS, but we will not hesitate to defend ourselves or our partners if threatened,” said Capt. Jeff Davis to Fox News.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Joseph Dunford made it very clear that American troops will have the ability to “take care of themselves.”

“I’m confident that we are still communicating between our operations center and the Russia federation operations center — and I’m also confident that our forces have the capability to take care of themselves.”

According to Department of Defense spokesperson Maj. Adrian J.T. Rankine-Galloway, we will still be carrying out missions in Syria and “operations throughout Syria, targeting ISIS forces and providing air support for Coalition partner forces on the ground.”

He continued.

“As a result of recent encounters involving pro-Syrian Regime and Russian forces, we have taken prudent measures to re-position aircraft over Syria so as to continue targeting ISIS forces while ensuring the safety of our aircrew given known threats in the battlespace.”

Recently, Russia stated that they would begin treating American aircraft as targets after the United States shot down a Syrian plane. It’s worth mentioning that this is the first time in about 20 years that America has shot down any warplane.

This could be really bad for the United States, especially given the way the world is today. The last thing we need is to be on Russia’s bad side. If America is going to continue with this course of action, we need to have a contingency plan in case this goes south. Another Cold War (or worse) would not benefit us in any way.